Last Updated 14.09.2020 | 9:51 AM IST

BTS member RM donates 100 million won to a museum on his birthday to re-print books 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The widely popular band BTS is known for their philanthropic work. RM, the group's leader, has donated 100 million won aka approximately $84,200 (Rs. 62,01,852.52) to the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (MMCA) on his 26th birthday on September 12, 2020.

According to the reports, RM's donation will be used to re-print books that hard to find or out-of-print. It will be available in the museum's bookstore and also be sent to elementary, middle, and high schools - in 400 places across the country.

According to Soompi, Yoon Bum Mo, the director of the museum, said, “RM expressed his desire to support the field of art, in which he has found inspiration and comfort. Just as he was able to gain a deeper understanding of art through books, he shared his hope that children and youth who may not find it easy to access museums will be able to easily come into contact with art [through these books]. We were delighted and surprised by his wish.”

He further added, “Together with RM, who continually visits the museum in spite of his busy schedule and has been a positive influence in increasing interest in art, we will work hard to expand the practice of reading books about art.”

Recently, the group's member J-Hope donated 100 million won to a local charity in South Korea. He wanted to help the children who are suffering from financial difficulties amid the COVID-19 crisis. The rapper is also one of the members of Green Noble Club who've already donated over 100 million won.

Besides him, another member from the group, Jimin, donated 100 million won to the Jeonnam Future Education Foundation in South Korea to help students to pursue studies who are financially in need.

On the work front, BTS dropped their English single 'DYNAMITE' on August 21, 2020. The song has broken multiple records already including Youtube's 24-hour viewing record with 101.1 million views. The song has remained at No. 1 for the second consecutive week, as per the latest chart update on September 8, 2020m on Billboard Hot 100 chart. According to Guinness World Records, the music video broke the record of "most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours as well as the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours and the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group."

