The shoots have been resumed since July after a rigourous lockdown of over three months due to the pandemic. The makers of the shows have been very ardently following the guidelines placed by the government in order to prevent further spread of Coronavirus. However, while they cannot contain the virus to a certain level and that has resulted in a few actors from various shows testing positive for COVID-19.

Sanjay Gagnani, who portrays the role of Prithvi on Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya starrer Kundali Bhagya, has recently tested positive for COVID-19. The actor who portrays the role of the male antagonist on this show had isolated himself before testing positive after he experienced a fever. Speaking about recovering, Sanjay Gagnani spoke to a portal and said that he has been regularly gargling with salt water and is drinking warm water for his sore throat. Sanjay Gagnani has been taking the steam inhalation treatment regularly and is eating a lot of fruits for boosting his immunity.

As per the rules, the shoots have to be put to a halt for a minimum of three days after the sanitization is done and the same protocol has been followed for Kundali Bhagya. As soon as Sanjay’s results came back positive, the shoot was stopped.

Also Read: Shraddha Arya creates her own post-wedding look for Kundali Bhagya leaving us mesmerised!

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.