Ryan Reynolds gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, quips ‘finally got 5G’ 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The pandemic has hit showbiz. While movies have been rescheduled and delayed for over a year, productions only resumed at the end of 2020. With COVID-19 tests in place, cast and crew have resumed work while some have already taken the first dose of Vaccine. Now, even Ryan Reynolds has received the vaccine.

Ryan Reynolds gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, quips 'finally got 5G' 

Taking to his social media on March 31, the actor revealed that he was given the first dose of COVID-19. Though he did not reveal which vaccine did he take, in true Reynolds form, he joked about it and gave a reference to his Mint Mobile brand. He wrote, "finally got 5G."

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds is awaiting three releases this year. Starting with The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard starring alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek releasing on June 16. This will be followed by Free Guy in August 2021 and Red Notice with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot.

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek starrer The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard to now release on June 16

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

