BREAKING: Shoot of Vicky Kaushal’s Mahavatar to commence in January 2027; Stree 3 goes on floors in 2027-end; horror comedy expected to release on Independence Day or Christmas 2028

Rajkummar Rao and producer Dinesh Vijan attended the Day 2 of FICCI Frames 2026 to promote their upcoming film, Prahaar. Towards the end, they spoke about Stree and the horror comedy universe, and shared some exciting news.

BREAKING: Shoot of Vicky Kaushal’s Mahavatar to commence in January 2027; Stree 3 goes on floors in 2027-end; horror comedy expected to release on Independence Day or Christmas 2028

Rajkummar Rao said, "Stree (2018) started as an independent small budget film. But we all had great faith in the story and in Amar Kaushik. He's hilarious. He's like us. So, we all were like laundas on the set! We would crack jokes and try to have fun with each other while shooting the scenes. That camaraderie and energy is very much visible on screen."

He continued, "Stree was Amar's first theatrical release. I haven't shared this with anyone. When it started collecting very well and earned Rs. 70-75 crores, Amar was very nervous. He asked, 'Film kuch zyada nahin kama rahi hai?'! I said, 'Arre, acchhi baat hai na?'. He replied, 'Arre nahin. Pehli film itna business kar rahi hai?'."

Stree 2 (2024), meanwhile, was a Rs. 500 crore plus grosser. When the host asked how Amar Kaushik reacted to the sequel's blockbuster business, Rajkummar Rao replied, "At that time, he was prepared. Then, he was like 'Aur kamaye'! In between, he delivered Bala (2019) and Bhediya (2022). As a result, he became a producer's friend!"

Dinesh Vijan then revealed, "Amar Kaushik is the most integral part of Stree and the entire horror comedy franchise. He directs our most ambitious film in January end, Mahavatar, which is Bhagwan Parshuram's story. He'll finish that in June and end of next year, we go on floors with Stree 3. It'll arrive in cinemas in 2028."

He also told viewers to expect the unexpected with Stree 3, "Anything you have thought, remove that from your mind. If I say anything more, you'll be very upset with me because he has just finished writing it. And he feels I give out too many spoilers! But everything you have loved about it, you'll get. However, where it starts and where it ends will be a complete revelation. So, it might be a nice Independence Day or Christmas day release in 2028!"

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Mahavatar stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead. Besides Rajkummar Rao, Stree 3 will star Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee. Akshay Kumar is also expected to play a key role.

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More Pages: Mahavatar Parshuram Box Office Collection

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