Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff have responded to Maharashtra FDA notices over the Vimal Elaichi ad; two hearings have been completed.

The controversy surrounding Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff’s Vimal Elaichi advertisement has moved to the next stage. Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has confirmed that responses from all three actors have been received following the show-cause notices issued over the campaign.

Vimal Elaichi row: FDA commissioner says Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff have responded to notice; two hearings held

Mundhe said that two of the actors had requested a hearing and that those hearings have now been completed. The FDA is subsequently proceeding with the matter. “Regarding those notices, responses from all three have come. Two of them had asked for a hearing. Their hearing was finished yesterday, and we are proceeding further,” Mundhe said.

#WATCH | Mumbai: On notices to Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff over Vimal advertisement, Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe says, "Regarding those notices, responses from all three have come. Two of them had asked for a hearing. Their hearing… pic.twitter.com/0MV5yNtNua — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2026

Why did the Maharashtra FDA issue notices?

The Maharashtra FDA issued show-cause notices to Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff in August 2026 over their appearance in a Vimal Elaichi advertisement released in 2024.

The regulator alleged that the campaign could amount to surrogate advertising for Vimal Pan Masala. According to the FDA, the Vimal brand is primarily associated with pan masala, while Vimal Elaichi is presented as a cardamom mouth freshener.

The notices stated that the advertisement appeared to create an association between Vimal Elaichi and Vimal Pan Masala. The FDA cited the prohibition on the manufacture, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of the relevant prohibited pan masala products in Maharashtra.

The notices were issued on August 11 and gave the actors 15 days to respond. They were also asked to discontinue their participation in the campaign and remove related promotional material from their social media accounts and other platforms.

What did the FDA seek from the actors?

Apart from asking the actors to explain their involvement in the advertisement, the notices sought details related to their endorsement contracts and the due diligence carried out before associating with the campaign.

The regulator also sought clarification on whether Vimal Elaichi was an independent product or whether its branding and presentation created a link with Vimal Pan Masala.

The FDA's position is that the use of the Vimal branding and the manner in which the product is presented raise questions about indirect or surrogate promotion of a prohibited product. The agency has said the action is based on the applicable food safety and advertising regulations.

Also Read: Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe says, “Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff not shielded by celebrity status in Vimal ad case”

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