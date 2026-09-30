Anne Hathaway is on a roll this year. After impressing the audience in The Devil Wears Prada 2, The Odyssey and The End Of Oak Street, the actress is back in another power-packed role in Verity. She's joined by Dakota Johnson and the casting as well as the subject has caught attention. The censor process was completed on time and in this article, Bollywood Hungama will exclusively focus on the cuts given to the thriller.

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC cuts 23 seconds of intimate scenes from Anne Hathaway-Dakota Johnson starrer Verity

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed Verity with an 'A' certificate. However, the makers had to go through some cuts. The anti-smoking and anti-alcohol static message was inserted in all those shots where the characters were seen smoking or consuming alcohol. The visuals of e-cigarette were asked to be deleted. The brand name of a medicine was asked to be blurred.

Finally, the CBFC's Examining Committee asked the makers to 'suitably modify' the intimate visuals by removing the explicit portions. As a result, 23 seconds of the intimate scene has been deleted. As per sources, most of the deleted portion is from the much-talked-about make-out sequence between Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson.

Once these changes were made, the CBFC passed Verity on September 29. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 118.41 minutes. In other words, Verity is 1 hours, 58 minutes and 41 seconds long.

Besides Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson, Verity also stars Josh Hartnett. It is the story of a struggling writer who is asked to complete a novel of a bestselling author after the latter slips into a coma. It will have paid previews on the evening of October 1 and full-fledged release on October 2.

Also Read: Dakota Johnson on kissing Anne Hathaway in Verity: “I would kiss Annie for the rest of my life”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.