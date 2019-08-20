BREAKING: Rajkummar Rao-Mouni Roy starrer Made In China to release on Diwali; will CLASH with Housefull 4, Saand Ki Aankh

Over the years, Maddock Films of Dinesh Vijan has emerged as a respectable production house. Barring a few flops like Raabta and Arjun Patiala, it has delivered commercially successfully high-concept films like Hindi Medium, Stree and Badlapur. Earlier this year, they backed Luka Chuppi, a comic caper, and it emerged as a super-hit. As a result, when they announced Made In China last year, it was seen as an exciting venture due to the Maddock Films connect. Moreover, the star cast comprising of Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy and Sumeet Vyas also added to the hype. Initially, the film was scheduled to release on August 30, 2019. But after the Prabhas starrer and big-budget actioner Saaho was postponed from August 15 to August 30, the film was postponed indefinitely. With most Fridays occupied, there were murmurs whether the film will be able to make it in 2019.

However, now the release date of this film has finally been locked. This slice-of-life flick will be releasing in the week of the festival of lights, Diwali, that is, on October 25. A source says, “A meeting took place some time back between the team of Maddock Films and its other partners Jio Studios and AAA Films. They realized that Diwali is an ideal time to bring this film. The mood at that time is upbeat and Made In China will just be the right film that viewers would want to see.”

Diwali being a prime festival, a big film has already reserved the slot – Housefull 4. It is a part of a popular comedy franchise and this time, the scale has been upped as it has double role, Baahubali-style period drama and moreover, it’ll be released in 3D. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Farhad Samji, the film features Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde in leading roles. The source continues, “Housefull 4 is one of the biggest films of recent times in all respects. But Diwali is also a huge festival and two films can easily co-exist. Made In China is a reasonably budgeted fare and it can manage to sustain and excel even in limited screens.”

Apart from Made In China and Housefull 4, the third film to release on Diwali is Saand Ki Aankh. A trade source observes, “For most viewers, Housefull 4 will be the first choice while Made In China will be the second choice. In such a scenario, Saand Ki Aankh will be crushed. There’s no doubt that it seems interesting. But it will be the last choice for viewers. The star cast, comprising of Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, is praiseworthy but are not big enough to pull viewers, especially when they are playing 80-year-olds and on top of that, there are two far more exciting flicks releasing on the same day. It’s better if its makers push the film to a later date. Even if it does release on Diwali, it’ll get very less screens.”

Made In China marks the directorial debut of Mikhil Musale in Bollywood. Rajkummar Rao plays a struggling Gujarati businessman and the flick is about his bizarre journey to become a successful entrepreneur. Mouni Roy plays his wife and by her own admission essays the part of the ‘Gujarati hottie’ who pushes her husband to go to China to expand his business, leading to hilarious results. Sumeet Vyas plays a character with grey shades. The film also features Boman Irani and Abhishek Banerjee in supporting roles.

