Last Updated 21.08.2019 | 5:25 PM IST

Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar and Rana Daggubati to face off in a qawwali song with entire cast

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It is known that Sajid Nadiadwala‘s production Housefull 4 is touted to be one of the biggest and costliest films of the year. The film is set in two timelines and will be about reincarnation. And now we hear that the actors Akshay Kumar and Rana Daggubati have shot a qawwali song with the cast members.

Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar and Rana Daggubati to face off in a qawwali song with entire cast

Akshay Kumar and Rana Daggubati will be facing off in a qawwali song along with the rest of the cast including Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Johny and Jamie Lever, Ranjeet and Chunkey Pandey. The song is a fun conversation between protagonist and antagonist and was shot in a Mumbai studio. It is set in the present era and has been penned by Farhad Samji. The actors were supported by 200 backup dancers.

The present era was shot in London in which Akshay Kumar plays the role of a barber. The past era is set in Rajasthan with costume heavy flashback portions. The film also has Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a special role in which he plays an exorcist in a song which was shot earlier this year. Housefull 4, directed by Farhad Samji, is slated for Diwali 2019 release.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar turns rapper for Farhad Samji’s Housefull 4!

More Pages: Housefull 4 Box Office Collection

