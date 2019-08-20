Ajay Devgn’s first sports film Maidaan goes on floors

The shooting of the sports-oriented film Maidaan produced by Boney Kapoor is all set to roll. The movie revolves around Syed Abdul Rahim who is considered as the father of Indian football. Ajay Devgn will be portraying his role in this Amit Sharma directorial. It is the first role of Ajay Devgn where he is required to age by 60 years all the while acquiring a special skill.

While there were no other details out regarding the film, the official handle of the film announced that the film has gone on floors. At the muhurat pooja were seen Boney Kapoor’s children Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and actor Arjun Kapoor. Sharing the pictures from the muhurat pooja, they wrote, “From Muhurat to #Maidaan, we are all set to kick off the shoot! See you on the field, in 2020.

Director Amit Sharma states that the role of football coach demanded an actor like Ajay Devgn. He said that they are telling a story of a man who was an underdog and took football to another level. The director added that it is the kind of journey Ajay has gone through. He said that he is one actor who can show a variety of emotions just through his eyes. The film also stars this year’s National Award winner – Keerthy Suresh.

Ajay Devgn took to his social media to announce the beginning of the shoot of the film along with its title, Maidaan. The movie will be based around the golden years of Indian Football team and the fans are elated to see him play an unconventional role like this. He tweeted, “#maidaankicksoff today!”

The film is presented by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor. Directed by Amit RavinderNath Sharma of the National award-winning film Badhaai Ho, Maidaan is produced by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta, screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadros and Ritesh Shah respectively.

