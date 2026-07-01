Producer Nikhil Dwivedi has spoken about Salman Khan’s creative involvement on the sets of Dabangg 3, revealing the actor’s role in shaping several of the film’s dialogues and music choices. Dwivedi made the comments in a recent interview discussing his experience of working with Khan on the film.

Nikhil Dwivedi says Salman Khan shaped Dabangg 3 dialogues and music: “He is always thinking of witty one-liners and dialogues”

In the interview, Nikhil said, “It’s a lot of fun to do a project like that as well, because it’s just there, and it flows. It’s a lot of improvisation, it has a lot of dialogues which are coming and flowing with a creativity of lot of people involved. It’s a fun set. Salman has his own unique personality and again, a very creative person, many would not know that about him. But he is always thinking of witty one liners and dialogues that could go in the film and a lot of participation in music from Salman. It’s a fun place to be on a set with Salman Khan.”

Nikhil produced Dabangg 3 alongside a number of other titles across different genres. His filmography as a producer includes Veere Di Wedding, a comedy drama, and CTRL, a techno-thriller, along with Bandar, marking his presence across multiple genres in Hindi cinema.

With Bandar, his most recent release, Nikhil backed a project built around an unconventional premise, continuing a pattern of producing films across varied genres and formats. Across his projects, from Veere Di Wedding to Dabangg 3, CTRL and Bandar, Nikhil’s work as a producer reflects a consistent focus on backing distinct, story-driven projects rather than a single genre or format.

Also Read: Nikhil Dwivedi on the issue between Ranveer Singh and FWICE: “Any contractual dispute can only be addressed in the courts of India”

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