One of the most awaited films of the year, Alpha, has finally released in cinemas today. There has been tremendous curiosity surrounding the cameos in the film. The trailer had already revealed a glimpse of one such appearance – Hrithik Roshan. However, he isn’t the only surprise. Another actor who features in the film, and whose appearance was smartly kept under wraps, is Dia Mirza.

BREAKING: Dia Mirza features in a crucial special appearance in Alpha

Dia Mirza appears at a crucial juncture in the narrative. In fact, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that her character helps drive the story forward. She has around 10 minutes of screen time and is credited under ‘Guest Appearance’ in the opening credits of Alpha.

Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead, supported by Anil Kapoor. Bobby Deol plays the antagonist. It is directed by Shiv Rawail, who earlier helmed the acclaimed Netflix series, The Railway Men. The action entertainer is produced by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films (YRF).

Alpha belongs to the YRF Spy Universe and is the seventh film in the cinematic universe. It began with Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and was followed by Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). Both films starred Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. But while Kabir Khan directed the former, Ali Abbas Zafar helmed the latter. Then, Siddharth Anand directed War (2019), starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. He also directed the next film of the universe – Pathaan (2023) – starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. It was the first film of the Spy Universe to have a crossover, featuring a cameo by Salman Khan aka Tiger.

Then, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan character had a special appearance in Tiger 3 (2023). War 2 (2025) was the last film of the universe before Alpha. It starred Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani and was directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Also Read: SCOOP: YRF secures a wide release for Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha; 9000 shows across 2750 screens

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.