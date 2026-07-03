After months of speculation surrounding the release of Diler, new reports suggest that Maddock Films has identified a tentative release window for the Ibrahim Ali Khan-starrer. While the makers are yet to make an official announcement, the film is reportedly being planned for release around the Diwali weekend in November 2026, strategically avoiding a direct clash with the festival itself.

Ibrahim Ali Khan starrer Diler plans to hit theatres around Diwali 2026: REPORT

According to a source close to the project told Filmfare, “The plan is to release the film around the Diwali weekend. But they're keeping it under wraps for now. They might announce a date around November 6 or slightly later.”

Although the release date has not been officially finalized, the choice of timing appears to be a calculated move. The Diwali period has traditionally been one of the busiest and most competitive windows for Hindi cinema, with major releases often vying for audience attention. Releasing the film around the festive period rather than on the festival day itself could help Diler benefit from increased footfall while avoiding direct competition from bigger releases.

The film holds particular significance for Ibrahim Ali Khan, as it marks his first theatrical release. His previous projects, Nadaaniyan and Sarzameen, premiered directly on streaming platforms and were unable to generate the desired impact on his career. With Diler heading to cinemas, Maddock Films appears to be making a strong statement about its confidence in the project and the actor's potential at the box office.

Directed by Kunal Deshmukh, Diler was completed as early as January this year. The film was shot across London, Mumbai, and Chandigarh, with Ibrahim portraying a marathon runner. Despite being ready for several months, the makers reportedly waited to identify the most suitable release window before bringing it to audiences.

The film is equally important for actress Sreeleela, who will make her Hindi cinema debut with Diler. Having established herself as a popular face in South Indian cinema over the past few years, the actress is expected to make her Bollywood entry with this project before appearing in her next Hindi film alongside Kartik Aaryan.

As of now, Maddock Films has not issued an official confirmation regarding the film's release date, leaving fans waiting for a formal announcement in the coming months.

Also Read : Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan as the quirky father-son duo crack up in viral BTS video

More Pages: Diler Box Office Collection

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