The debate surrounding the title of Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film Eetha has taken a fresh turn after Vithabai Narayangaonkar's eldest daughter, Mangala Bansode Karavadikar, publicly expressed her support for the title. Mangala's clarification follows objections reportedly raised by Vithabai's sons, Kailash and Rajesh Narayangaonkar, along with her grandson Mohit Narayangaonkar, who were said to have questioned the makers' choice of title. However, Mangala has now stated that the family has no objection and explained the significance of the name.

Vithabai Narayangaonkar’s daughter clarifies family’s stand on Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha after title row: “We have no objection”

Speaking to The Times of India, the 75-year-old Tamasha artiste and President's Award recipient said, "We have no objection to the film's title. I have spoken with Mohit and have requested him to not give out any further statements on the same. The title is appropriate because in those days, people from the villages where my mother performed would often call her Eetha."

She further revealed that she had already shared this detail with director Laxman Utekar during his research for the film. According to Mangala, the filmmaker had met the family extensively while preparing to bring Vithabai Narayangaonkar's life to the big screen.

"I have been performing on stage since I was seven years old and have heard people address my mother by that name. We are happy that through this film people will come to know about my mother and how dedicated she was to her craft," she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

The clarification comes amid an ongoing discussion over the film's title. Soon after the teaser of Eetha was unveiled, several political leaders, including members of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), objected to the title, arguing that a biopic on the legendary artiste should have been named after Vithabai Narayangaonkar. Reports also suggested that some members of her family shared similar concerns, further fuelling the controversy.

However, Mangala's latest remarks indicate that at least one of Vithabai's closest family members supports the makers' creative decision and believes the title carries historical significance. According to her, "Eetha" was a name by which audiences in villages affectionately addressed Vithabai during her performances, making it closely associated with the celebrated artiste.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha stars Shraddha Kapoor in the role of the iconic Lavani performer. Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, the biographical drama also features Randeep Hooda and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 28, coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan festive weekend. The recently released teaser has already generated significant buzz, with Shraddha Kapoor's transformation into Vithabai Narayangaonkar earning praise from audiences.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha sparks title row: NCP and Vithabai Narayangaonkar’s family seek title change

More Pages: Eetha Box Office Collection

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