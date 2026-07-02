Distribution is among the most important wings in film trade, and Yash Raj Films remains as the one with the top most distribution network. As Alpha releases this week, Yash Raj Films has secured a wide release for this Spy Thriller led by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

SCOOP: YRF secures a wide release for Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha; 9000 shows across 2750 screens

As per latest set of data received by Bollywood Hungama, Alpha is set to release on 2750 screens all across the country, which is among the widest releases of all time for a female led film in India. That's not all, the Shiv Rawail directorial is releasing on over 9000 shows in India, which is better than several bigger films which have released in the last one year.

YRF has given the film a release that it deserves, and there are enough screens for it to show a big surge in the business over the weekend if reports land in its favour. "In times when most films are struggling for a proper release in a crowded window, YRF has secured a solid release for Alpha, which speaks volumes about their goodwill and muscle power. It's a crowded window with Welcome to the Jungle, Cocktail 2, and Main Vaapas Aaunga, but Alpha has managed to stand its own ground in a big way, thanks to the strong distribution network of YRF," a trade source shared with Bollywood Hungama.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama before, Alpha is looking to sell around 35,000 tickets in the national chains and is headed for a Rs. 7 crore opening day.

Also Read: Makers of Baby Do Die Do unveils electrifying track ‘Alpha Q’ before theatrical release; watch

More Pages: Alpha Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.