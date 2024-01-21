Alia Bhatt, who has already added several feathers to her cap, was recently honored for her work in Indian Cinema in an awards event in Saudi Arabia, which was also attended by film talents and artists across the globe. Known as the Joy Awards, the actress was presented with the Honorary Entertainment Makers Award at the event held in Riyadh, followed by which she also gave a heartfelt speech, wherein she not only thanked the dignitaries and expressed gratitude over the win but also opened up about her love for cinema.

Alia Bhatt gets felicitated at the Joy Awards in Riyadh; says, “I am obsessed with movies’ in her acceptance speech

Alia Bhatt attended the event in an embroidered red and blue saree and a matching cape with a long trail. She retained the ethnic touch with her half-tied hair and golden traditional danglers that added to her elegant look. When she was invited on stage to accept the award, the actress started her acceptance speech by thanking the dignitaries and their initiative towards bringing global talents from cinema together as she said, "It's a privilege to be here in this nation, the nation that is currently doing so much to unite us all and bring us all under one roof in the name of cinema. It doesn't happen very often where countless talents from the West, and East come together under one roof and celebrate each other. So thank you for making this happen."

She went on to add, "It's truly an extraordinary night. I'm obsessed with movies, it's all I know. I've said this before, I think when I was born, I came out on 'Lights, camera, action'. That's how much cinema means to me. One of the things, if we are talking about joy, one of the greatest things in our lives is love. So tonight when I go back home, I take back with me the love of the movies and the love that I felt here in Riyadh. So thank you so much, and here's to the magic of movies."

Alia Bhatt, who was last seen in the Bollywood film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, made her Hollywood debut in 2023 with Heart of Stone. The actress is currently working on her next titled Jigra, which is also produced by her.

