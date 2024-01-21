HanuMan has been creating quite a buzz ever since its release. Touted to be one of the biggest movies of Telugu actor Teja Sajja, the film released in India in multiple languages. The film inspired by Hindu mythology and tales of Lord Hanuman, has garnered love from audiences and the makers are planning to return some of it back by making a large donation to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

HanuMan makers to donate Rs. 2.66 crores to Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Readers would be aware that the inauguration of Ram Mandir in the spiritual land of Ayodhya will be done by honorable Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi on January 22. The event, which will be attended by several known stars and names, has already received nationwide and worldwide recognition. Considering that the film is inspired by a portion of the Ramayana, the makers of the recently released HanuMan have asserted that they would be donating a huge sum of Rs. 2.66 crores which they have earned from selling over 50,000 tickets for the film as a way of returning to society. The makers announced about it on X, formerly known as Twitter, on January 21. Their tweet read, “As announced, Team HanuMan is going to donate a grand sum of ?2,66,41,055 for 53,28,211 tickets sold so far for Ayodhya Ram Mandir”

Speaking of the film HanuMan, directed by Prasanth Varma, the film stars Teja Sajja in the lead along with Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty and Vinay Rai in key roles. With Dasaradhi Sivendra as the cinematographer and Sai Babu Talari as the editor, the music is composed by Anudeep Dev, GowraHari, and Krishna Saurabh. Produced under the banner of Primeshow Entertainment, the film released on January 12 in Telugu along with dubbed versions of Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

