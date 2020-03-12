Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 12.03.2020 | 10:29 PM IST

SEARCH

Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

BREAKING! Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Fast & Furious 9 postponed, to now release on April 2, 2021

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Fast & Furious 9 is getting delayed amid Coronavirus pandemic. The ninth film in the franchise, which was originally scheduled to be released on May 22, will now release next year. Universal Pictures, on Thursday, announced that the film will now be hit the theatres on April 2, 2021.

"We feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga,” they wrote on Instagram. “That’s why it’s especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film. It’s become clear that it won’t be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May.”

BREAKING! Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Fast & Furious 9 postponed, to now release on April 2, 2021

“While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration,” the statement further read.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#F9 | Repost via @thefastsaga

A post shared by Universal Pictures (@universalpictures) on

Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob.

Fast & Furious 9 stars in Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, with Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron.

Also Read: Vin Diesel starrer Fast & Furious 9 trailer pays tribute to Paul Walker

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Coronavirus scare: All cinema halls in Delhi…

"I had a blessed 2019 with War," says Vaani…

No Holi celebrations this year at Bachchans,…

Hungama 2: Meezaan Jafri says Akshay Kumar…

Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan says he wishes…

Akshay Kumar says coronavirus will have some…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification