Akshay Kumar took to his social media handle to announce that his upcoming film Sooryavanshi has been postponed owing to the Coronavirus outbreak in the country. The film directed by Rohit Shetty was initially scheduled to release on March 24.

Taking to his social media handle, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Sooryavanshi is an experience that we have created for you with over a year of dedication and hard work, and the response we received for its trailer was nothing less than electrifying and made it clear that this film truly belongs to its audience.



“We have been as excited as you are to present the film to you and your family, but due to the recent outburst of the COVID - 19 (Coronavirus), we, the makers, have decided to postpone the release of your film Sooryavanshi, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience,” he further wrote.

However, he urged people to stay excited for the film as they will be back soon. “And therefore, Sooryavanshi will be back for you just when the time is right.After all, safety comes first...Until then, keep the excitement alive, take good care of yourself and stay strong.We shall pull through this...,” he concluded.

