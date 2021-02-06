Bollywood actor Bobby Deol was shooting for his upcoming film Love Hostel in Patiala, Punjab. However, it has been reported that on Friday the shoot came to a halt after protesting farmers caused disruption. A few days back, the shoot of Janhvi Kapoor starrer Good Luck Jerry was also brought to a halt in Patiala for the same reason.

Reportedly, it was while the crew of Love Hostel was setting up their shooting equipment that a group of farmers landed at the venue and asked them to leave. Reports state that when they had earlier asked the team of Good Luck Jerry to leave they had said that they will not let any Bollywood celebrity shoot in Punjab till their issue with the Central government is resolved.

The farmers also made their disappointment clear to Bobby Deol, about his brother Sunny Deol, who is also a BJP MP and father Dharmendra, add they did not support the farmers despite being from Punjab.

Meanwhile, Love Hostel also stars Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra and is directed by Shankar Raman. The film is co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan's production house.

