The month of December is expected to be an exciting one for moviegoers. Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna has already created a rage. This will be followed by Dunki, which marks the first collaboration between superstar Shah Rukh Khan and blockbuster director Rajkumar Hirani. Bollywood Hungama has been at the forefront in giving news about the censor process of the assets of Dunki. We now bring to you another exciting update.

BREAKING: 2.41 minute long trailer of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki passed by CBFC with U/A certificate

The theatrical trailer of Dunki was submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Yesterday, that is, November 25, the trailer was cleared by the Censors with a U/A certificate. The length of the trailer, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 2 minute 41 seconds.

Interestingly, the name of the applicant and producer on the certificate is Sahil Chandramohan Khosla. As per sources, he’s a part of Rajkumar Hirani Films, which has also produced the film. The development is significant as instead of Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, it is Rajkumar Hirani’s production house that completed the censor process.

Earlier, the makers of Dunki got the certification done of as many as 6 teasers. The first teaser was released on November 2 followed by the song ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’ on November 22. It now remains to be seen whether the makers of Dunki will unveil the remaining five teasers or will they directly launch the theatrical trailer.

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. It arrives in cinemas on December 21, 2023.

Also Read: #AskSrk: Shah Rukh Khan explains the meaning of the title Dunki and here’s what he said

More Pages: Dunki Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.