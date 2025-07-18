Yash Raj Films (YRF) is on a roll. Its youthful love story, Saiyaara, opened with a bang today, sending shockwaves across the industry and trade. Next week, it’ll bring out its intriguing web series, Mandala Murders, starring Vaani Kapoor, on Netflix. This will be followed by arguably the most-awaited film of the year, War 2. The action entertainer will release on August 14 and YRF has already begun working towards its promotions. In a significant development, its trailer has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

BREAKING: 2.39 minutes long War 2 trailer passed by the CBFC; all set to be unveiled next week

The CBFC passed the War 2 promo today, Friday, July 18, with a U/A 16+ certificate. As per reports, the run time of the trailer is 2 minutes and 39 seconds. Reports also state that YRF will unveil the promo to the excited moviegoers next week.

Meanwhile, the teaser of War 2, which was dropped on May 20, has been attached with Saiyaara. A trade expert commented, “It would have been great if instead of the teaser, the theatrical trailer of War 2 was attached with Saiyaara’s prints. With Saiyaara all set to become a huge hit, a huge chunk of moviegoers would have got a chance to see the promo of War 2 in all its glory on the big screen. It would have also gone well with the YRF tradition. In the past, assets of many of their forthcoming films were launched in this manner. Nevertheless, the buzz for War 2 is super strong and is keenly awaited.”

War 2 stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in a massy face-off. Kiara Advani also features in this flick and her bikini-clad avatar got a rocking response. War 2 marks Ayan Mukerji’s first collaboration with YRF. It is also a part of YRF’s Spy Universe. Interestingly, another film from this cinematic universe, Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, will also be out this year on Christmas.

Also Read: Teaser of Farhan Akhtar starrer 120 Bahadur to be screened with War 2 in theatres

More Pages: War 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.