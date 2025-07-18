Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif and more: How these 6 actresses are making structured fashion look effortless

Bollywood actresses take fashion & serving statements as a daily ritual, not just experiments. From wearing structured outfits to going bold with patterns and silhouettes, these actresses consistently raise the bar for expressive fashion and prove to be the ultimate fashion inspirations.

Triptii Dimri

Triptii Dimri keeps it soft yet bold in a full white coat paired with a pleated voluminous skirt. At times when many would think twice before pairing a skirt and a coat, Triptii wore it, slayed, and served a look from which one cannot take their eyes off!

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt chose unconventionality with a black mini dress, featuring off-shoulders and a striking drip effect just below the neck, offering structure to the outfit's overall appeal. She simply accessorised the look with chunky jewellery and styled her hair in waves.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif keeps it sassy and chic in a white mini dress, featuring a one-sided dramatic feathered trail. The outfit also packs a pleated effect around and through her waistline. One can always choose to accessorize the look with minimal jewellery pieces.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday shows how to define chic in a structured body piece, featuring a halter neck and a thigh slit. She sported a satin outfit with a black bow in the middle of her torso, exuding a sweet but sassy vibe. She paired her look with minimal accessories and opted for modern-glam makeup.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani sported a unique white mini outfit featuring 3D design and defined cutouts all over, all while flaunting her toned physique. Keeping it minimal yet statement, Kiara paired her look with a mini bag and completed her ensemble with contemporary jewellery.

Alaya F

Alaya F keeps it breezy and statement in a white mini dress, featuring off-shoulders, structured layers all around, and a modest one-sided trail from her waistline. She accessorises the look with a dainty choker and ankle-strap block heels.

These actresses prove that style doesn't take a vacation! From textured fabrics to coat dresses, our divas prove that female fashion can be anything but boring!

