Shilpa Shetty never fails to stun everyone by slaying her saree looks. From vibrant hues to bright shades, she not only experiments with colours but also explores fabrics, textures, and various patterns, dishing out cues of serving statements. Here are five times Shilpa Shetty showed ways to pull off bright-coloured drapes.

Teal Drape: Shilpa Shetty looked as bright as ever in a teal-coloured drape, featuring an embellished thin border. She paired the ensemble with a detailed blouse, making it stand out against a plain fabric. Keeping it simple yet attractive, Shilpa accessorised her look with minimal jewellery, and served a look from which one cannot take their eyes off!

Red Drape: Shilpa turned her saree-not-sorry mode on by donning a georgette red saree with ajrakh details. From the shelves of clothing label Nitya Bajaj, Shilpa paired the drape with a stunning halter-neck blouse in a matching red colour that featured a backless pattern. She nailed the accessory department with heavy jewellery and served a festive-ready look.

Lime Green Drape: Shilpa looked as radiant as ever in a lime green saree, and paired it with a halter-neck blouse with small green beads, giving a stylish effect. She accessorised her look with striking diamond & silver jewellery, all while blending modernity with sophistication.

Pink Drape: Shilpa Shetty played with colours in a bright pink saree with hues of bright blue. She paired the drape with a dramatic blouse and accessorised her look with stylish jewellery.

Black Drape: Shilpa Shetty experimented with a unique saree pattern by donning a black drape with a thigh slit and paired it with a floral blouse, creating a bright contrast against the black ensemble. She styled her hair in voluminous waves and accessorised her look with heavy yet contemporary jewellery.

Refresh your traditional wardrobe with these stunning pieces, and slay it off like Shilpa Shetty!

