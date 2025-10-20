The Diwali biggie Thamma is all set to release tomorrow and the excitement is growing for it as the release date nears. Bollywood Hungama informed readers yesterday, that is, Sunday, October 20, that the teaser of Ikkis and the announcement promo of Shakti Shalini will be shown with the horror comedy. Bollywood Hungama has learned that there’s one more exciting asset attached to Thamma – Cocktail 2.

BREAKING: 1.51-minute-long Cocktail 2 song promo attached with Thamma

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “A song promo of Cocktail 2, titled ‘Jab Talak’, was passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on October 16. Its run time is 111 seconds, that is, 1 minute and 51 seconds, and it has been passed with a U/A 16+ rating.”

The trade source further said, “The theatres have been informed of the promos to be shown with Thamma and one of them is that of Cocktail 2; the other two being Ikkis and Shakti Shalini. Cocktail 2’s release is many months away, but it’s a big, vibrant film, as evident from the on-set pictures from Sicily, Italy. Also, with audiences expected to arrive in hordes for Thamma in cinemas, it can be a great time to present its first look.”

Cocktail 2, like Thamma, is backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. While the first part starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone and launched Diana Penty, the second part features Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna. Both parts have been directed by Homi Adajania. Interestingly, Rashmika also stars in Thamma. The other lead actors in the film are Ayushmann Khurrana, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal.

Thamma is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, who directed the other significant film of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe – Munjya (2024). Shakti Shalini also belongs to the same universe and hence, it is apt to have its promo with Thamma.

