As excitement builds for Maddock Films’ Diwali blockbuster Thamma, cinemagoers will be treated to another exclusive: the official announcement video for Dinesh Vijan’s upcoming superhero drama Shakti Shalini will premiere with every screening of Thamma across India. This special video marks the formal introduction of Aneet Padda in the much-talked-about lead role, and Bollywood Hungama proudly reaffirms its spot as the first to break the news of her headline-making casting.

Shakti Shalini announcement video to debut with Thamma: First glimpse reveals Aneet Padda’s starring role

Months ahead of the official studio confirmation, we reported the major scoop that Aneet Padda had replaced Kiara Advani as the titular Shakti Shalini, following a series of creative pivots by Maddock Films and Dinesh Vijan [see our exclusive coverage here]. Our sources indicated the producers were impressed by Padda’s dynamic performance in Saiyaara and saw her as uniquely suited to spearhead the newest—and most ambitious—female-led franchise in the studio’s expanding cinematic universe.​

The makers of Shakti Shalini have kept story details tightly under wraps, but the announcement video set to air alongside Thamma is said to spotlight Aneet Padda’s transformation into a contemporary superhero, channeling both vulnerability and unyielding strength. For Aneet, the role is not only a breakout moment, but a promise of a franchise that celebrates Indian mythology in a modern, action-packed framework.

Maddock Films has denied speculation and rumours over the past months, but the premiere of the announcement video is the studio’s strongest confirmation, yet that Aneet Padda is Shakti Shalini. This move signals Maddock’s confidence in fresh talent and original storytelling, aligning perfectly with their Diwali release strategy for Thamma—another big-budget, genre-bending film starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna.​

By attaching the Shakti Shalini announcement video with Thamma, Dinesh Vijan and his team continue to deliver festival season fireworks, giving the audience a first look at what promises to be Bollywood’s next big heroine-led universe. Ayushmann Khurrana’s horror-comedy origin story may be the highlight of Diwali 2025, but fans will also be abuzz about Aneet Padda’s debut as Shakti Shalini—a scoop that, as always, Bollywood Hungama was proud to bring to you first.

