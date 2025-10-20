After the debacle of War 2, director Ayan Mukerji has decided to take a backseat as the director of Dhoom 4. Sources close to the development confirm that Ayan has backed off from Dhoom 4 and, in a closed-door conversation with Aditya Chopra, conveyed his reservation. "Ayan believes that films like War 2 and Dhoom 4 were never meant for him, and he wants to do something a lot wider with scope for romance, drama with spectacle vibes and storytelling," an insider told Bollywood Hungama. Ayan Mukerji steps back from Dhoom 4; shifts his focus on Brahmastra 2 with Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt

The insider informed Bollywood Hungama, "Ayan was just executing what was written on paper by Shridhar Raghavan, and had little say on the script and screenplay. He does not want to be on another journey of just execution, as he is a passionate filmmaker who prefers to exclusively work on the written material and bring more to the screen than what's written."

The source also confirms that the decision to step back from Dhoom 4 has been taken after a series of conversations with Aditya Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor. "Both Chopra and Kapoor understood Ayan's point of view and have parted ways on the right note. Ayan is now working on Brahmastra 2 and will take the film on floors in 2026. The writing work is concluded, and some polishing is going on during his stay in the Himalayas."

Aditya Chopra is meanwhile exploring more direction options. "Insiders at YRF have also suggested that the boss direct the new Dhoom film himself, as Ranbir has already allotted his dates for the new Dhoom film." A lot more drama will unfold in the days to come. Also Read: Priyanka Chopra pays a surprise visit to Durga Puja pandal organized by Kajol and Rani Mukerji’s families, poses with Ayan Mukerji and Tanishaa Mukerji

