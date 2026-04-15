Namit Malhotra has confirmed that Brahmāstra Part Two is moving ahead, though it will take shape after work on Ramayana is completed. The producer shared the update during the global promotional launch of the mythological epic at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas, where he appeared alongside actor Yash.

Brahmastra 2 to move forward after Ramayana, says Namit Malhotra at CinemaCon 2026

The announcement has renewed interest in the planned continuation of the Astraverse, nearly four years after the first film was released in 2022 and teased a larger narrative centred on Dev and Amrita.

Speaking about the sequel’s timeline, Malhotra indicated that the next chapter of the franchise will follow once Ramayana reaches completion.

Astraverse to continue after Ramayana wraps up

Malhotra’s update marks one of the clearest indications yet about the future of the Astraverse since director Ayan Mukerji began hinting at further developments after the release of Brahmāstra.

The first instalment starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan, and concluded with a reveal that set up the backstory of Dev and Amrita, laying the groundwork for the trilogy’s second part.

Speculation around the sequel had intensified in October 2025 after Mukerji shared pictures from a mountain trip. Fans noticed what appeared to be a script in his hands, along with hashtags referencing Part 2 and Om, though the filmmaker did not confirm details at the time.

Malhotra’s latest comments now suggest that development on the sequel remains part of the long-term plan.

Ramayana campaign begins globally with early footage reveal

At CinemaCon 2026, Malhotra and Yash launched the international promotional campaign for Ramayana by presenting early footage and material from the film. Describing the scale and ambition of the project, Malhotra said the experience of working on the film felt like an “Avatar meets Gladiator moment.”

The film features an ensemble cast led by Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita, with Yash portraying Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Other actors appearing in the film include Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Sheeba Chaddha and Indira Krishnan.

With Ramayana positioned as a major global-scale mythological adaptation and Brahmāstra 2 expected to follow after its completion, Malhotra’s update offers the strongest indication yet that the Astraverse storyline remains in active planning.

Also Read: Namit Malhotra says Ramayana will feel ‘new’ to global audiences; calls it “the first story of the universe”

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