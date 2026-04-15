In 2025, Saiyaara redefined the box office, as the film marked the launch of two superstars - Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The film went on to become the biggest launch pad of the modern era, and ever since, there has been curiosity to learn more about Ahaan Panday. The young superstar signed his second feature film with YRF and Ali Abbas Zafar, and the film is presently on the floor.

SCOOP: After Saiyaara, Mohit Suri and Ahaan Panday’s next is a twisted love story for Aditya Chopra

And now we have learnt that Ahaan's next after the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial will be a twisted love story with Saiyaara director Mohit Suri. "Mohit Suri was initially looking to make an older guy and younger girl love story. But when the logistics didn't work out, he decided to redesign the project for his leading hero Ahaan Panday. The script organically flew to perfection, and gave Mohit the wings to come up with a rather twisted love story," a trade source shared with Bollywood Hungama on anonymity.

The source promises that this isn't a project designed to capitalise on the popularity of Saiyaara. "If YRF wanted to cash in on Saiyaara, they would have made Saiyaara 2. This is a rather twisted love story of jilted lovers, and in a space very different from Saiyaara. Ahaan is excited to reunite with his mentor - Mohit Suri, under the production of Aditya Chopra."

While a portal reported about the collaboration, this article serves as an additional update on the plot and world of the film. Ahaan's character will be intense and gritty, away from the soft and lovable part. "After a loverboy, Ahaan is playing a gangster, and a gritty lover in his second and third film. He is curating his career with versatility. Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan are his idols, and he is following their career trajectory by going slightly dark."

The Mohit Suri and Ahaan Panday reunion film will go on floors in August 2026, once Ahaan is done shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's gangster romance.

Also Read: Mohit Suri reveals he rejected Ahaan Panday multiple times for Saiyaara: “I didn’t find him like Krish Kapoor at all”

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