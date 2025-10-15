The Bombay High Court has directed the prosecution to verify the family background of actress Shilpa Shetty after she submitted an affidavit seeking permission to travel abroad for a professional engagement. The directive came during the ongoing hearing of Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra’s plea challenging the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against them by the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in a Rs 60-crore cheating case.​

A bench comprising Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad heard the matter on Tuesday. The court had earlier instructed the couple to deposit Rs 60 crores—the amount allegedly misused—if they wished to travel internationally. It had firmly reiterated that no leisure travel would be allowed while the probe remained active.

The case stems from a complaint filed by businessman Deepak Kothari, who accused Raj Kundra and Shetty of enticing him to invest Rs 60 crores in their venture, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd, between 2015 and 2023, and then diverting the funds for personal gains. The EOW subsequently requested a Look Out Circular to restrict their travel abroad while the investigation continues.

Shetty’s counsel, Advocate Niranjan Mundargi, informed the court that the actor had been invited by American YouTube personality MrBeast to participate in an event in Los Angeles from October 22 to 27, and that only she and her son would travel, while her husband, daughter, and mother would remain in Mumbai. Mundargi emphasized that Shetty’s participation required court approval, as failure to attend could cause contractual liabilities.

He reiterated that there were no direct allegations against Shetty. The complaint, he argued, centered on Raj Kundra, and Shetty’s role as a former director of Best Deal TV was nominal and ended in 2016.

In a notable development, the Chief Justice orally remarked, “Why don’t you become an approver against accused no. 1 (Kundra) then?”, hinting that Shetty could assist the prosecution to clear her name if she genuinely had no role in the alleged fraud.​

The bench has adjourned the matter to Thursday, October 16, directing the prosecution to report after verifying details of Shetty’s affidavit and family background. The court also instructed Shetty and Kundra to file a written affidavit by the same date, affirming their stand and financial position in the case.

