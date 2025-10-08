In a significant development in the ongoing Rs 60 crores fraud case involving Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, the Bombay High Court has raised serious questions about their request to travel abroad.

Bombay HC blocks Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s international travel amid Rs 60 crores fraud case

The couple had approached the court seeking permission to travel to Colombo and other destinations for a business trip. However, the court, led by Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad, expressed scepticism over the nature of the trip. Their counsel, Niranjan Mundargi, was directed to submit an affidavit detailing the purpose of the trip, including formal communications and evidence supporting the claim that it was indeed for business purposes. The court granted time until October 14 for the submission of these details.

During the proceedings, when Mundargi reiterated that the trip was for business, Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar remarked with a smile, “You can first deposit Rs 60 crores if you wish to travel abroad.” This comment underscores the court's serious approach to the case and its scrutiny of the couple's actions.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police is investigating the case, which alleges that Shetty and Kundra diverted investment funds for personal use. In light of the ongoing investigation, the court has not issued any immediate orders regarding the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against them. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on October 14.

This development adds to the mounting legal challenges faced by the couple, who are under intense scrutiny over their financial dealings. As the investigation progresses, the court's forthcoming decisions will be crucial in determining the future course of action.

In a related matter, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police is investigating a case involving businessman Deepak Kothari. Kothari has accused Shetty and Kundra of diverting Rs. 60 crores of his investment for personal use. The EOW has found that Kothari’s funds were misused and has filed a case against Shetty, Kundra, and an unidentified associate under sections 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

