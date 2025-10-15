Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, renowned for his iconic portrayal of Karna in BR Chopra’s epic television series Mahabharat, passed away on October 15, 2025, after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was 68 years old. His team released a heartfelt statement announcing his demise:

"With profound grief and deep sorrow, we inform you of the passing of our Trust’s erstwhile Chairman and CINTAA's former Hon. General Secretary, Shri Pankaj Dheer ji, on 15th October 2025. The cremation will be held today at 4:30 pm, next to Pawan Hans, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai."

Pankaj Dheer’s portrayal of Karna, one of the most complex and tragic characters of the Mahabharata, remains etched in the hearts of millions. In a previous interview with Lehren, Dheer reflected on the significance of the role and the immense love it garnered over the decades.

He shared: "The Mahabharata is a beautifully written granth addressing all kinds of human relationships and moral lessons. When we made the show, we didn't have many references for Karna’s character. I had to use my own intellect and creativity to shape how Karna would walk, talk, and carry himself. I chose to play Karna with great restraint to generate sympathy, balancing the dramatic performances around me."

Dheer also expressed his gratitude for the enduring connection fans had with his Karna, recalling that his image as Karna even appeared in school history books and that he is worshipped in temples dedicated to Karna in places like Karnal and Bastar. He said, "People have loved me from the bottom of their hearts. This acceptance makes it hard for others to play the role. I have been offered Karna's role in other adaptations, but I refused. To me, playing Karna was a once-in-a-lifetime fate."

Fans and colleagues alike mourn the loss of a titan whose work transcended time.

Bollywood Hungama extends its heartfelt condolences to Pankaj Dheer’s family, friends, and well-wishers during this difficult time.

