Last Updated 02.07.2020 | 11:57 AM IST

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’souza pledge to donate organs on Doctor’s Day

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza, on the occasion of National Doctor’s Day, pledged to donate their organs. The couple made the announcement via Instagram.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’souza pledge to donate organs on Doctor’s Day

“Aaj 1st July ko hum yeh kehna chahte hain aur aapko yeh batana chaahte hain ki hum dono ne ek pledge liya hai (Today, on July 1 we want to tell you about something that we have pledged), we have decided to donate our organs,” said Riteish Deshmukh.

“Yes, we have pledged to donate our organs and for us there’s no better gift than the gift of life,” Genelia said in the video.

The couple further urged everyone to do so. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan lauded their decision to donate organs. “It feels so good when I see young actors like dynamic @Riteishd & beautiful @geneliad endorsing #organdonation. I’m sure their involvement will reap rich dividends in sensitising the public towards this noble cause. @IMAIndiaOrg @FOGSIHQ @MoHFW_INDIA,” tweeted Harsh Vardhan.

ALSO READ: Riteish Deshmukh remembers ‘Pappa’ Vilasrao Deshmukh in an emotional video

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

