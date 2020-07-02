Bollywood Hungama

Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Dia Mirza conclude their initiative of sending out 20000+ PPE kits to health workers

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After sending 20,000+ kits sent out to over 50 hospitals across the country, Bollywood celebrities Vidya Balan, Ali Fazal, Dia Mirza, Sonakshi Sinha, Vir Das, Richa Chadha, amongst others, concluded their initiative. Inspired by Manish Mundra, the PPE drive was spearheaded by Atul Kasbekar and was done in partnership with Tring India to protect the frontline workers who are fighting the war against COVID 19.

Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Dia Mirza conclude their initiative of sending out 20000+ PPE kits to health workers

In a video, Vidya, Sonakshi, Ali, Dia cricketer Harbhajan Singh, commentator Harsha Bhogle representing their colleagues sent a powerful thank you message to the doctors who are on the frontline ensuring the rest of the country are safe in the confines of their homes. From KEM Hospital and Cama in Mumbai, the initiative has reached other cities like Hyderabad, Ratnagiri, Lucknow, Pune, Indore, Punjab and Delhi. Dedicating the video to the doctors and other officials at the frontline, the actors in a powerful message heralded them as the real time heroes.

Kasbekar says, “While all of us are safe at home under lockdown, it’s important that we celebrate them today and value them for the incredible and strenuous work they are putting in for over 100 days now. Our entire perception of heroism has altered in these times. When we started off the initiative, it was the need of the hour. While the Government officials are doing their best, it is also the duty of the citizens to step up in whatever ways they can. A bunch of us came together and Manish (Mundra) has been a big help through the process guiding us to those in need.”

