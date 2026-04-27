The makers of Bandar have now officially announced its release date. The film is set to hit cinemas worldwide on June 5, 2026.

Bobby Deol’s Bandar, directed by Anurag Kashyap, to release on June 5, 2026

The film stars Bobby Deol in the lead role and it brings together a strong creative team led by director Anurag Kashyap, along with writers Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee. Known for his bold storytelling, Anurag Kashyap has previously delivered cult classics like Gangs of Wasseypur and Black Friday.

Coming off a series of impactful performances, Bobby Deol takes on the lead role in this intense drama. The film is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and backed by Zee Studios. The film is written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, known for acclaimed projects like Paatal Lok, Kohrra, and Udta Punjab. Sudip Sharma also recently directed Kohrra 2, which has been widely appreciated by critics.

The ensemble cast of the film also includes Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Jitendra Joshi, Sapna Pabbi, Indrajith Sukumaran, Riddhi Sen, Saba Azad and Nagesh Bhosle in pivotal roles. With a talented team behind it and a strong cast, Bandar is shaping up to be one of the keenly awaited theatrical releases to watch out for in 2026.

Also Read: “I don’t miss it at all”: Bobby Deol on sobriety after seeing Dharmendra’s battle

More Pages: Bandar Box Office Collection

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