Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade are set to headline The India Story, an upcoming socio-national drama slated for a theatrical release on July 24. Presented by Zee Studios in association with MIG Production & Studios, the film is directed by Chettan DK and produced and written by Sagar B Shinde.

Kajal Aggarwal, Shreyas Talpade starrer The India Story to release on July 24; film tackles chemical misuse crisis

The film, also referred to as The India Story: Slow Poison in Progress, is centred on the consequences of chemical misuse, particularly in pesticide farming and related controversies. According to the makers, the narrative moves beyond the struggles of one family to address a wider public health and safety issue.

Sharing the motivation behind the project, producer Sagar B Shinde said, “We chose to tell this story because it reflects a reality that often goes unnoticed but impacts countless lives across the country. The misuse of chemicals, especially in pesticide farming, is not just an environmental concern, it’s a human crisis. Through this film, we hope to raise awareness and initiate meaningful conversations around accountability and change.”

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The makers state that the film aims to combine a socially relevant subject with a dramatic narrative, while highlighting concerns around industrial negligence and regulatory accountability.

Director Chettan DK also spoke about the making of the film and the performances of the lead cast. He said, “Every member of the team, from the crew to the cast, has put in immense dedication to bring authenticity to this story. Kajal and Shreyas have delivered incredibly nuanced performances, and their commitment has truly elevated the film. We’ve worked hard to ensure that the narrative remains both engaging and impactful.”

The India Story also marks the first on-screen collaboration between Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade. The pairing is expected to bring a fresh dynamic to the film’s intense and issue-based storyline.

The project is backed by co-producers Sumit Bagade, Anita Jadhav, Vinayak Saidani, Kalpesh Shah, Devyani Khorate and Prem Joshi. The technical team includes cinematographer Nishant Bhagwat, music composer Mangesh Dhakde, editor Ashish Mhatre, lyricist Shakeel Azami and sound designer Anmol Bhave.

The film is scheduled to release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil as a Zee Studios worldwide release on July 24.

Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade wrap The India Storry, based on pesticide-related scandals

More Pages: The India Storry Box Office Collection

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