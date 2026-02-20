One of 2026’s keenly awaited cinematic releases, Bandar, is all set to arrive in cinemas worldwide on May 22, 2026. Headlined by Bobby Deol, the film brings together a formidable creative team led by director Anurag Kashyap and writers Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee.

Fresh off his impactful performances in recent years, Bobby Deol takes on the lead in this intense drama that is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and backed by Zee Studios.

Bandar is helmed by Anurag Kashyap, celebrated for his bold and uncompromising storytelling, with cult classics like Gangs of Wasseypur and Black Friday standing as testimony to his distinctive cinematic voice.

It has been penned by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, the writers behind acclaimed projects such as Pataal Lok, Kohrra and Udta Punjab. Sudip Sharma recently also directed Kohrra 2, which has received rave reviews.

Bandar has already created significant international buzz after premiering at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival 2025 in the Special Presentation category. Critics at TIFF hailed it as “hard-hitting, unflinching, and deeply impactful,” firmly establishing it as one of the festival’s most discussed and standout entries.

The ensemble cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Jitendra Joshi, Sapna Pabbi, Indrajith Sukumaran, Riddhi Sen, and Nagesh Bhosle in pivotal roles.

With a strong creative team and a compelling cast, Bandar is positioned as one of the key theatrical releases of 2026!

