Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has allegedly received an extortion threat demanding Rs 10 crores, with investigators suspecting links to the gang of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The threat was conveyed through a WhatsApp voice note sent from an American number, according to Mumbai Police officials.

Ranveer Singh’s manager gets voice note demanding Rs 10 crores, Lawrence Bishnoi gang link suspected: Reports

The Mumbai Crime Branch has initiated a preliminary enquiry into the matter and is working to trace the origin of the number used to send the message. Officials said they have reached out to relevant authorities in the United States through official channels as part of the investigation.

Preliminary findings suggest that a key associate of the Bishnoi gang, identified as Harry Boxer, allegedly sent the voice note to Ranveer Singh’s manager, demanding Rs 10 crore. Investigators indicated that the voice in the message matches that of Harry Boxer, though further forensic examination and corroborative evidence are being gathered to substantiate the claim.

Crime Branch officials said the threat message was received shortly after the firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence. The voice note was sent to the manager’s mobile number following that episode, prompting heightened concern within security agencies.

After the alleged threat came to light, security around Ranveer Singh was tightened as a precautionary measure. The Crime Branch has recorded the statement of the actor’s manager and is continuing its probe into the matter.

As of now, no First Information Report (FIR) has been registered. Police said a preliminary enquiry is underway, and further action will be taken based on the findings of the ongoing investigation.

