The controversial trailer of The Kerala Files 2: Goes Beyond has caught Kerala’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s eye

In a social media post, the Kerala CM said, “The reports regarding the release of a sequel to the hate-mongering film The Kerala Story should be seen with utmost gravity. Having already seen through the communal agenda and blatant lies of the first part, Kerala will once again reject this attempt to demonise our secular fabric with contempt.”

The statement added, “It is shocking how fabricated narratives aimed at inciting communal discord receive a free pass, while critical expressions of art get gagged. We must stand united against these attempts to paint our land of harmony as a hub of terror. The truth shall always prevail.”

In 2023, Vipul Amrutlal Shah created a stir with The Kerala Story based on Islamic radicalization in Kerala. The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, which opens on February 27, is expected to again stir up controversy. Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, the film tells the story of three Hindu girls, played by Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha, and Aditi Bhatia, who fall in love with three Muslim boys, who gradually reveal a calculated agenda of religious conversion.

A very prominent Malayali filmmaker (known for his progressive path-breaking cinema) wants to know who funds these films. “There is very clear divisive agenda behind such films. Where do these films get their funds from? And where is the research behind all the inflated statistics?”

