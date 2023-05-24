Shahid Kapoor and Ali Abbas Zafar are joining hands for the intense dark thriller Bloody Daddy which is all set to premiere exclusively on JioCinema, on June 9. The stylized action-packed ride will also feature an ensemble cast of Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, Ronit Roy, and Rajeev Khandelwal in pivotal roles. Its trailer was unveiled on Wednesday, May 24 at a grand event in Mumbai, in the presence of its lead actor Shahid and its director Ali Abbas Zafar.

Bloody Daddy Trailer is Out! Shahid Kapoor starrer is an intense dark thriller that promises a heart pounding action ride

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Sunir Kheterpal, Gaurav Bose, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar, Bloody Daddy marks JioCinema's first direct-to-OTT film and is considered to be one of Bollywood's biggest films to embrace a digital release.

The film unravels the story of Sumair (played by Shahid Kapoor) as he faces off against Gurugram's white-collar drug lords, deceitful friends, a ruthless crime boss, murderous narcs, and both corrupt and honest cops - all during one fateful night. In the midst of a post-COVID party apocalypse, this embattled man embraces a precarious new normal and will stop at nothing to save the one relationship that truly matters to him.

Speaking about his unconventional role, Shahid Kapoor said, "Doing an out-an-out action film was something I have been wanting to do but I was waiting for the right one to come my way. When Ali came to me with this project, I knew this was it! It's high octane, its action packed, it's thrilling, it's intense, created especially for a digital first audience. Ali is a true master when it comes to this style of films, and it's been very enriching for me to partner with him on this. We really love what we have created together and are bloody excited to see the audience reaction now."

Ali Abbas Zafar shared his journey of making the film adding, "We see a lot of dark crime thrillers in the west, but hardly any in India that are made at that level and intensity. Bloody Daddy breaks all stereotypes right from Shahid's transformation into a 'killing machine' to being one of the first direct to OTT films to be created at this grand scale! Bloody Daddy is a hard-hitting out and out dark action thriller that promises raw and real action."

The action-packed extravaganza is a Jio Studios, AAZ Films & Offside Entertainment production in association with Vermilion World and written by Ali Abbas Zafar and Aditya Basu. It will start streaming on Jio Cinemas from June 9 onwards for free.

