Aditya Singh Rajput, who was an actor and model, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his Mumbai residence on Monday. Soon after his death, various media reports speculated that the cause of his death was drug overdoses. While the post-mortem reports of Aditya are still in reserve, his mother has broken the silence and slammed the reports.

Aditya Singh Rajput’s mother denounces unverified drug overdose allegations; says, “Maligning the name of my son”

Usha Rajput, who came to Mumbai from Delhi late on Monday night, told Hindustan Times that she had been getting calls and messages from people asking her about the authenticity of the drug overuse as the cause of death. She asserted, “By putting such unverified claims, they are maligning the name of my son and my family. This is a cruel thing to do.”

She further added, “On Monday afternoon, I noticed that my entire chat history with my son had been deleted. Not being so technologically savvy, I called him around 2.15 pm to ask what might have happened. He told me there was some problem with WhatsApp and he would text me again. However, he didn’t say anything about being unwell.”

She recounted receiving a phone call from a close friend of Aditya on Monday evening, who informed her about his untimely passing. She said, “I panicked and was shaking; I had to call a neighbour to pack my bags and help me book a ticket to Mumbai.”

The Mumbai police is currently investigating the matter and recorded the statements of three people - his domestic help, private doctor and watchman.

Also Read: Aditya Singh Rajput’s Death: Police break silence amid allegations of drug overdose

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.