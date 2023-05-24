Nitesh Pandey, who was recently seen in StarPlus' popular show Anupamaa, passed away on May 24.

Bollywood and TV actor Nitesh Pandey has passed away at the age of 51 following a cardiac arrest. The actor, who starred as Dheeraj Kumar in the TV show Anupamaa, reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest in Igatpuri on May 24 at 2 am. Anupama actress Rupali Ganguly mourns the death of her close friend and colleague Nitesh Pandey.

Nitesh Pandey passes away: Anupamaa co-star Rupali Ganguly is devastated; says, “We had made plans”

Sharing fond memories about her bond with Nitesh, Rupali says, "He was the only industry friend who stayed constantly in touch with me apart from Delnaaz and Sarabhais, during my sabbatical. He had even come to meet me after Rudransh was born. I can’t believe this! His son Aarav is just a few months older than Rudransh. He had messaged me just last week about a painting he had made and we had made plans to make our sons meet. "

"We would bond over dogs. His wife Arpita is an animal caregiver, a feeder too like me. I am devastated! He was so so so fiercely protective of me.”

Even when he came to Anupamaa, it felt as if you have your bestie next to you at your workplace. Just this month beginning, I had gone very late for a get-together and saw his car leaving, so I called him and said I saw you and he said - tu ruk main aata hoon gaadi ghumake, and I said - no no ghar jaa agale hafte milte hai. Teen hafte ho gaye uss baat ko and now I will never meet him. I can't believe this,” shares Rupali.

For the unversed, Nitesh Pandey was a regular on Television and movies. He had starred in Dabangg, Khosla Ka Ghosla among others. He worked in TV serials like Manzilein Apani Apani, Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, Saaya, Justajoo and Durgesh Nandini.

