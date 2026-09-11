Bipasha Basu seeks Tukaram Mundhe’s help after she finds worms in protein powder: “You are our only hope”

Actor Bipasha Basu has raised concerns about an alleged contamination issue involving a jar of Isopure protein powder. On Thursday, the actor took to Instagram Stories to share a video in which she claimed to have found tiny worms inside a freshly opened jar of the product.

Bipasha Basu seeks Tukaram Mundhe’s help after she finds worms in protein powder: “You are our only hope”

In the video, Bipasha showed what appeared to be a small worm on her finger and claimed that there were several others inside the container. “This Isopure is full of small worms. Tiny, tiny worms. The new dabba that we’ve opened,” she said while showing the contents. “These are the worms inside it, full of it,” Bipasha further alleged.

The actor also tagged Tukaram Mundhe, Commissioner of Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA), seeking his intervention over the alleged issue. In her Instagram Story, she wrote, “@tukaram ias You are our only hope .. So we don't get spoilt or adulterated stuff in everything we purchase.”

Bipasha's post comes amid increased attention around food safety and hygiene concerns involving products and establishments in Maharashtra. However, the actor's allegation regarding the protein powder has not been independently verified.

The incident also comes shortly after Bipasha made headlines for her digital cover appearance for Elle, where she spoke about her work, motherhood and making bold choices despite being advised against them. Her latest Instagram post, however, focused on a consumer concern rather than her professional projects.

Tukaram Mundhe's Food Safety Crackdown

Bipasha's decision to tag Tukaram Mundhe comes against the backdrop of the FDA official's reputation for strict enforcement of food safety and hygiene standards in Maharashtra. Mundhe has recently been associated with inspections and action concerning food safety and hygiene across restaurants and cafes in the state. His no-nonsense approach has also led to him being described as a "real-life Singham" on social media.

Recently, Salman Khan also made a playful reference to the FDA commissioner while sharing a video from a friend's newly opened Bandra cafe, The Tuck Shop at Savio's. Sharing the video, Salman wrote, “Refill my coffee ya please. Price mat badhana, quality maintain karna. Hygiene maintained, or I will send HIM and it's done, sis.”

While Salman did not explicitly name Mundhe, his reference to sending “HIM” was widely understood as a nod to the commissioner and his reputation for strict action over food safety and hygiene.

Bipasha's latest post now puts the spotlight on an alleged contamination issue involving a packaged protein product. Any official response or action from the Maharashtra FDA regarding her complaint remains awaited.

Also Read: Bipasha Basu recalls being different in Bollywood: “Women with more muscle tone were not very acceptable, I started the trend”

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