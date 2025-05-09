Mithoon describes the song as deeply personal, reflecting his evolving understanding of love and the profound impact of companionship.

Music composer Mithoon makes a comeback with ‘Tu Saath Hai Toh’, the first single from his upcoming album Master of Melody, presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. Sung by Vishal Mishra and penned by Sayeed Quadri, the romantic ballad reflects themes of love, longing, and companionship in Mithoon’s trademark emotive style.

But it’s the video that adds a haunting edge. Directed by B2gether Pros and starring Sana Makbul and Vishal Pandey, the narrative explores the thrill and ache of being in love while hiding a secret past. Every glance hints at this simple love story turning into a slow-burning emotional mystery.

Speaking about the song, Mithoon said, “This track holds a very special place in my heart from the album Master of Melody. It was born from a space of deep reflection of my understanding of love and companionship which has evolved over the years. Tu Saath Hai Toh is about finding that one person whose presence gives life meaning, and how that person’s absence can change everything. With this album, I want to explore such profound human emotions that shape who we are.”

‘Tu Saath Hai Toh’ is now streaming on all platforms.

