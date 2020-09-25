In August, much to fans surprise, BTS' parent company Big Hit Entertainment officially announced that the septet will finally showcase their 'Map Of The Soul: 7' performances with an offline and online concert called Map Of The Soul ON:E. "This October, there will be a BTS performance that will be both streamed online and held offline. After a long wait, you can finally look forward to performances of 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7' at the "BTS - MAP OF THE SOUL: ONE concert," Big Hit Entertainment announced during their corporate briefing.

But, by the end of the month, the company was reviewing the offline concert due to the surge in the COVID-19 cases. On September 25, Big Hit Entertainment confirmed that they will cancel their offline concert but go ahead with the virtual one following the safety protocols. Taking to their official app Weverse, the company released a full statement that read:

"Hello.

This is Big Hit Entertainment.

We would like to provide information regarding the “BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E” offline (in-person) concert.

We have been planning the in-person component of our concert in order to try to create an opportunity for our artists and fans to meet, despite the challenges created by COVID-19 and limited by the number of guests we can accommodate due to the current situation. We have been preparing an offline event that fully complies with guidelines provided by public health authorities to ensure the safest environment for our artists and fans.

However, with tightened social distancing regulations, restrictions continue to be placed on public gatherings and events. Under these circumstances and the lack of specific guidelines that apply to these events, it remains extremely difficult to hold an in-person performance at this time.

For these reasons, “BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E” will be held online without an offline (in-person) component. We would like to apologize to all fans who have been looking forward to an in-person concert. We beg for your generous understanding.

Please continue to show your interest for the upcoming online-streaming concert “BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E”.

Thank you."

The concerts are set to take place on October 10 and 11, 2020. Previously, BTS held a virtual concert in June called Bang Bang Con - The Live.

BTS released their fourth full-length studio album 'Map Of The Soul: 7' on February 21 which is one of the record-breaking albums of the year. It became the best-selling album in South Korea of all time.

BTS is set to drop the choreography version of 'Dynamite' but with a twist. According to the official press release, BTS will showcase "a never-before-seen choreography version" which will premiere on Fortnite's Party Royale Mode. It is "the game’s no-combat social space where players can get together with friends to catch concerts, watch movies, or just chill.

Following the premiere, players can enjoy 'Dynamite' (Tropical Remix) listening party with karaoke graphics to sing and dance along. Additionally, starting September 23 at 8:00 PM EDT, players can purchase a pack with two emotes choreographed after BTS.

BTS topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for two weeks in a row, making them the first Korean act ever to achieve this feat. For the next two weeks, 'Dynamite' is holding the second place on the chart. The 'Dynamite' music video broke the Youtube record for most views in the first 24 hours, garnering 101.1 million views. The song has topped the iTunes charts in over 100 countries.

