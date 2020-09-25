The International Emmy Awards, on Thursday, September 24, 2020, announced its list of nominees for this year. Global streaming service, Netflix bagged five nominations, including one for the 2019 cop thriller, Delhi Crime, in the category of Best Drama Series.

Commenting on this Delhi Crime’s director Richie Mehta said, “Delhi Crime was the most challenging and enriching professional experience of my life, spurred by the real-life women and men who inspired me, and I’m so proud of the team for bringing it to life with such painstaking care and love. To connect with a global audience, and have this collective achievement be recognized by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences is more than I could have ever hoped for.”

Netflix was nominated across five categories, including Comedy and Non-English Language US Primetime Programming at the International Emmys.

While Amazon Original Series Four More Shots Please!, produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, has bagged a nomination in the Best Comedy Series category, actor Arjun Mathur has been recognized in the category of Best Performance by an Actor for his excellent performance as Karan in Amazon Original Series Made in Heaven produced by Tiger Baby and Excel Media and Entertainment.

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video said, “It’s an occasion of immense pride and honour to learn that our Indian Originals have been recognized with these prestigious International Emmy nominations. We constantly endeavour to create stories that are intensely local but can transcend all boundaries of geography, nationality and ethnicity, and these nominations only reaffirm that we are on the right path. We are thrilled with the nominations and are delighted to share this moment with Pritish Nandy Communications, Tiger Baby, and Excel Media and Entertainment.”

Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, Four More Shots Please! is the only Indian title in the Best Comedy Series category and Arjun Mathur is also the only Indian to compete in the category of Best Performance by an Actor.

