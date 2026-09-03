Karan Johar means business, as the filmmaker is developing a vast slate for 2027 and 2028. According to reliable sources, Karan Johar is all set to bring the divine story of Radha Krishna on the big screen. “This is among the biggest films in the making at Dharma Productions. Radha Krishna is designed as a tentpole divine epic, and the casting will be revealed shortly. The film will be directed by Sachin Ravi, best known for Avane Srimannarayana, a Kannada film with Rakshit Shetty in the lead,” a source shared with Bollywood Hungama.

BIG BREAKING: Karan Johar set to bankroll a tentpole divine epic on Radha Krishna; signs Sachin Ravi as the director

We hear that the film is in advanced stages of development and will follow a new template of storytelling. “The yet-untitled epic will blend history, romance and grand-scale visuals, offering him a sweeping new canvas for storytelling. The film will trace Krishna’s journey from his birth to the slaying of Kansa, while at its emotional core lies the timeless and divine love story of Radha and Krishna.”

Karan Johar has long harboured the ambition of making a film on Radha and Krishna, and has now finally found a script that he believes does justice to one of the most iconic love stories from Indian scriptures. The project is currently in an advanced stage of development.

While those at Dharma Productions are keeping hush-hush about the casting, we can’t wait for speculation to begin about the actors who will play the divine roles of Radha and Lord Krishna in the epic. Who do you think is the right casting? Do let us know

Also Read: Rajkumar Santoshi accuses Karan Johar of playing ‘tricks’ over Kesari; says, “They knew that they would make a film quickly and release it, so our business would not work”

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