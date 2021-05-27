Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 27.05.2021 | 7:49 PM IST

Bhumi Pednekar and Kapil Sharma come together to supply oxygen in Karnataka amid COVID crisis

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar has been relentless in helping people across the country during the second wave of the COVID-19 crisis. Now, she partners with Kapil Sharma to help aid patients in Karnataka that’s battling the virus. Bhumi, who has teamed up with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's Mission Zindagi initiative, will now join hands with Kapil to provide oxygen supply for people in Karnataka. The programme will send oxygen buses outside COVID hospitals in Hoskote, Devanahalli, Doddaballapur, Nelamangala-1 & Nelamangala-2 to help aid those in need.

Bhumi Pednekar and Kapil Sharma come together to aid Karnataka

Bhumi says, “Our country is currently witnessing the second wave of this deadly virus which has now penetrated rural India. With so many cases coming from smaller towns and villages where medical assistance and aid might be limited, the need of the hour is to provide oxygen to the patients. Through Mission Zindagi, we are focusing our attention towards rural India and are starting with some districts in Karnataka.”

She explains, “Our buses would be installed with oxygen concentrators that would provide tertiary care to patients outside district hospital emergencies while they wait for a bed. Our buses will help share the load of hospitals in smaller towns where the cases are now rising. I’m glad we collaborated with Kapil on this leg of the mission as he is well-loved by many. I want to do my bit to ensure that as many COVID-19 patients get the help that they critically need and I’m thankful to Gurudev for being a beacon of hope at this time of crisis.”

Kapil Sharma says, “As Humans, we have to support each other right now. I’m also doing my bit. It is my honour to associate with the extraordinary work that Gurudev & BJS (Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana) are doing. With Bhumi, who is doing exemplary work towards COVID relief, this initiative with Mobile oxygen Buses, we have now started supporting people in Karnataka & planning to take this to more states as well.”

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar collaborates with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to aid people affected by the pandemic!

