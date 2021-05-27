After Bollywood celebrity Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Kapoor has purchased a luxurious 4BHK sky villain Mumbai's 81 Aureate in Bandra. The sky villas in this 26-floor building offer extravagant lifestyle features, and breathtaking views of the Bandra – Worli Sea Link, the Arabian Sea, and Mumbai’s glittering skyline.

‘81 Aureate’, is an iconic 26 storey ultra-luxurious and spacious sky villa project that offers its residents exclusivity, privacy, and splendid views of the Arabian Sea. This project has 10 high-speed elevators with 4 personalized sea-facing capsule elevators with biometric security for each sky villa. The project consists of 81 sky villas, comprising of 4 Beds with a plunge pool in each villa, measuring 4212 sq ft carpet area, designed by world-renowned designer HBA.

While the exact amount paid by Sonakshi and Arjun is not revealed, major property websites have quoted that the villas cost anywhere between Rs. 20-23 crore at a cost of approximately Rs. 48,000 per square feet.

The villas have a 13 feet, floor to ceiling clear height, and European French double glazed glass window system of Alumil. 45000 + sq. ft of plush amenities provided for residents in the project include multiple swimming pools, Pool Bar, Jacuzzi, Barbeque corner, Gym, Spa, Yoga deck, Mini Golf, Open café, Pet corner, Concierge services, Business lounge, Kids play area, Library etc.

