Aamir Khan's team has taken a stand against a fake political advertisement circulating online ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. The video, which depicts Aamir Khan purportedly endorsing a political party, prompted his team to issue an official statement.

Aamir Khan’s team REACTS to fake political ad ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections: “Totally untrue”

The official spokesperson of Aamir Khan stated, “We want to clarify that Mr. Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career. He has dedicated his efforts to raising public awareness through Election Commission public awareness campaigns for many past elections. We are alarmed by the recent viral video alleging that Aamir Khan is promoting a particular political party.”

The spokesperson further added, “He would like to clarify that this is a fake video and totally untrue. He has reported the matter to various authorities related to this issue, including filing an FIR with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police.” The statement concluded, “Mr. Khan would like to urge all Indians to come out and vote and be an active part of our electoral process.”

For the unversed, a video circulating on the internet appears to feature Aamir Khan promoting a political party. However, there are concerns regarding its authenticity, as it has been altered using AI and deepfake technology.

Speaking of the professional front, the 59-year-old actor recently celebrated the success of his productional venture, Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao. Meanwhile, he has started working on his upcoming acting project, Sitaare Zameen Par, co-starring Genelia D’Souza.

