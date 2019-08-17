Bollywood Hungama
EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor Khan to make digital debut with a chat show?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kareena Kapoor Khan is taking up interesting projects after Veere Di Wedding. It is known that the actress will soon make her digital debut. While there are speculations about it being a web show, it is being learnt that the actress will make her digital debut with a chat show.

EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor Khan to make digital debut with a chat show?

According to a source, “Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently a judge on the dance reality show, Dance India Dance 7. After much speculations, it has been learnt that her digital debut will reportedly be with a chat show featuring some of the known Bollywood stars. The show is in pre-production, Kareena Kapoor Khan has given her nod to the show. She is yet to sign on the dotted line.”

Last year, Kareena Kapoor Khan had her own radio show What Women What in which she talked about several aspects of women issues. Now, after her husband’s success on digital, she is also taking the plunge.  We can’t wait to see what would the show be like.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Angrezi Medium, Takht and Lal Singh Chaddha.

Also Read: PHOTO ALERT: Saif Ali Khan celebrates his 49th birthday with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan in London

